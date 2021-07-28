Lamb Weston officially announces $415 million new french fry processing line in American Falls

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. announced an expansion of french fry processing capacity at its facility in American Falls

“We continue to be confident about the long-term health and growth of the global french fry market,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston. “This investment in American Falls complements our recently-announced plans to construct a greenfield french fry processing facility in China, as well as capacity expansion in Russia by our European joint venture, Lamb-Weston/Meijer. Together, these investments will strengthen our global manufacturing network, and provide us added flexibility to meet demand growth and serve our customers around the world.” …

