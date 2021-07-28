Robert Verl Bradley, DVM

Robert Verl Bradley, 81, a long-time resident of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Bob was born Feb 17, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho, the oldest son to the late Doris (Gravatt) Bradley and Verl Bradley. He was raised on the family farm in Springfield, Idaho.

He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1958. He attended the University of Idaho for two years in pre-vet sciences. He then transferred to Washington State University after being accepted into the Veterinary Medicine program. After graduating with his DVM, he returned to Bingham County and practiced medicine on his own in the Blackfoot area for a short time, then was employed by Blackfoot Animal Clinic. In 1972, Bob opened Animal Health Clinic in Blackfoot and operated it until his retirement in 2001.

Bob married Tamara Nell Toevs in 1960. They lived in Pullman, WA while Bob attended vet school and then they moved to Blackfoot. Bob and Tammie were married for 21 years and were blessed with five beautiful daughters. He and Tammie later divorced.

In 1985, Bob married Katherine Ann Albertson who had two teenage sons.

Throughout his professional career and into retirement, Bob was active in many veterinary and professional associations, not only as a member, but often serving in leadership roles. Locally, these included Blackfoot Kiwanis, Bingham County Planning and Zoning Committee, Eastern Idaho Grazing Association and Idaho Cattle Association.

In addition to being a full-time veterinarian, Bob had “hobbies” of raising cattle, growing crops and turning a plot of land along the Blackfoot River into a beautiful homesite. He, Kathie, and the family worked endlessly to bring his “sandhill” to the beautiful home-site it is today. He had also purchased a cattle ranch in the mountains east of Blackfoot where he, family and friends spent countless hours working and having fun. Working cattle was generally a family affair, including round-ups, calving, branding, trailing cattle and the never-ending fencing that was required. Bob was innovative and even installed a solar-powered generator for watering his cattle on the mountain ranch. In 2017, Bob and Kathie decided to sell their cattle and the mountain ranch.

Bob and Kathie continued to live their retirement at their home along the river. They enjoyed rafting on the river in early years, and while able, they enjoyed traveling.

Bob was always an avid reader and in later years, when he was confined at home because of his back injuries, he used the internet to connect with family and friends and conduct research on various topics. Most of all, Bob loved his family and shared his love of animals, his strong work ethic and his love of the outdoors, with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Pauline; one brother, Bruce J. Bradley; his brother-in-law, Dwayne C. Savage; father-in-law, Howard W. Ritzenthaler and many of his “old” friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathie; his daughters: Barbara (Hal) Tharp, Tucson AZ.; Catherine (Ken) McNeil, Helena MT; Carol (Brian) Martin, Meridian ID; Amy (Ted) Penrod, Kearns UT and Jane (Brad) Bailey, Blackfoot ID; Kathie’s sons: Todd (Jan) Albertson, Vancouver, WA and Jake (Michelle) Albertson, Coeur d’Alene, ID; sisters: Norma Jean Savage and Diane (Les) Stith, Boise, ID; sister-in-law, JoAnn Bradley of Salmon, ID, brother: Barry (Judy) Bradley, Springfield, ID; seventeen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step-mother, Carma Bradley, Pocatello, ID; mother-in-law, Coral Ritzenthaler, Coeur D’Alene ID; and Kathie’s six siblings.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221. Family will visit with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

A private Inurnment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or take a good friend to dinner and send a card to the family.