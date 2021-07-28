Thanks from the family of Irene Tiede

The family of Irene Tiede wants to extend a HUGE thank you to everyone for your cards, flowers, visits, food, prayers and love and support prior to and during the loss of our matriarch.

A special thank you goes out to Matt and Mark Rose, Marla Hartley, Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church ladies for the wonderful luncheon, the American Falls Christian Fellowship Church for the use of their facility, Impressions and Design and The Flower Girl for the beautiful floral arrangements and to the Pastors Todd, Patrick and Nate for honoring Irene and being a GREAT trio. – Sheryl Brucks, Debbie Tiede, Jeff and Diana Stewart.