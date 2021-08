Four family yard sale-Friday and Saturday, August 6 and August 7. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 623 S. 3rd E., Aberdeen. Lots of clothes-men’s, women’s-lots of different sizes. Kids clothes. Household items. Cookbooks. Dryer. Rollaway bed. Scrubs and shoes.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!