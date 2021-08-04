Kirk Matthew Stroschein, age 65, of American Falls passed away following a vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1955 to Ronald “Scratch” and Betty Stroschein, the fifth of nine children. He was raised working on the family farm, instilling in him a strong work ethic that endured throughout his life. Kirk enjoyed sharing many stories of his upbringing, from milking the cows before school to mischief with his siblings. He was widely known for his witty sense of humor and contagious laugh.

Kirk began working the oil rigs in Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota after moving away from home. Afterwards, he began a career as an electrician as well as a plant worker for Idaho Power Company at various dams along the Snake River. It was during this time he met his wife, Gayle Corbridge, who he married on April 10, 1992. Together in 1999, they started Stro’s Electric Inc. in American Falls, where he worked until his passing. Kirk was a skilled electrician with a dedication to strong craftsmanship.

An avid elk hunter and fisherman, Kirk found happiness and peace in the mountains or alongside a river. He would always look forward to the annual family elk camp, and fishing trips in Orofino, ID, and the Kenai River, AK. He was always willing to tromp hard up the mountain in search of elk, oftentimes outpacing the younger ones. He enjoyed passing down his knowledge of hunting and fishing to the younger generation; to include his son Ethan, who shared his joy for the outdoors.

Kirk took great pride in his children; ensuring they were raised right and providing the best life possible for them. He always enjoyed time spent with them, and they loved him dearly. He was looking forward to walking his daughter down the aisle this September. Kirk will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Kirk is survived by his wife Gayle Stroschein; daughter, Kirtreena Stroschein (Ken); sons, Ezekiel “Zeke”, Ethan and Exel Stroschein; siblings Virginia Stroschein, Mark Stroschein (Michelle), Monica Bethke (Larry), Teresa Wagner (Rodger), Anita Stroschein, Ronda Burgemeister (Ray), and Rita Aumeier (Steven); three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald “Scratch” and Betty Stroschein; sister Cecilia McNutt; brother-in-law Ray Burgemeister; and an infant daughter.

Services were held Thursday and Friday of last week. Burial has taken place at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho, 139 Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, Idaho 83712. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.