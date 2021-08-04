Thomas A. Sawyer was born April 26, 1946, in Pocatello, ID. Bertha and Fred Sawyer adopted him when he was two days old. They lived in Kuna, ID, until he was five years old. Then they moved to American Falls, ID, where he grew up surrounded by his Adkins family. He graduated in 1964, from American Falls High School.

Tom went to college at Idaho State University. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida. Then he joined the Air National Guard in Boise, ID, and went to basic training in Mississippi. He came back to Pocatello and was attending ISU where he became interested in computers and spent the next 55 years in that field. He had his own computer company in Portland, OR.

May 1969, Tom met the love of his life Cora Davis. They dated two and a half weeks and decided to get married. Three months later, on Sept. 4, 1969, they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Tom and Cora had 52 wonderful years together, seven children and 12 grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife, Cora; his children, Gaylan Sawyer, Rebecca Sawyer, Bradley Sawyer, Mark Sawyer, Joseph Sawyer, James Sawyer, and Alyssa Sawyer; his sister Beth Annen; his grandchildren, three nephews, one niece and many cousins.

Tom loved life. He loved his family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a teacher and was an ordinance worker in the Mesa and Provo Temples for 16 years. He currently lived in Coolidge, AZ. He loved being in computers and being with his family. He retired. Tom has had a lot of health problems over the years, but now he is at peace. I love you Honey Bunny.