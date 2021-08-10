A.F. water usage flyer should not have threatened water meters, mayor says

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

If you don’t reduce your water use, the city will install water meters, said a flyer encouraging water conservation in American Falls. The flyer was sent to residents as part of their water bill. The line about water meters caused concern among residents and city council members.

The language choice on the flyer was unfortunate, said Mayor Rebekah Sorensen. It should have said the city may plan to implement water meters…

