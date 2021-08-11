To the editor,

This is a great little community we live in. We should all realize that after seeing what has happened the last year and a half with this virus in the bigger communities.

My appreciation goes more toward the small businesses in our town. Scott and Kelly at Rockland Pharmacy have gone above and beyond in their service to our small community, which is rarely seen in the larger chain pharmacies.

Thank You,

Mark and Cheryl Mills

