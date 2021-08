Duane H. Isaak passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug 12, 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The funeral will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship. A full obiturary will appear in next week’s newspaper.

