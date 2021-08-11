Power County Highway District operator

The Power County Highway District is currently accepting applications for the positions of: Operator-CDL required & previous experience preferred and Mechanic 5 years or more experience preferred & CDL required. Applications may be picked up at the PCHD office located at 3090 Lamb Weston Rd, American Falls, ID, Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or send resume to District Clerk, Angela Munk @ pocohwy@co.power.id.us

