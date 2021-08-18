City moves forward with possible county law enforcement proposal

The city council members decided to move forward with the idea of contracting Aberdeen’s law enforcement through Bingham County. Council members decided to move forward and see what the contract would say before making a final decision and moving law enforcement to the county.

Present at the Tuesday, Aug. 10, city council meeting were Diane Hernandez, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer. They all agreed that it sounds like it would provide better opportunities for Aberdeen and for the officers.

Mayor Larry Barrett said the city had three options to look at. They could go with contracting…

