County water rights could be used by Lamb Weston

There is a possibility that water bought with a bond by Power County in 2016 could be used by the local potato processing plant Lamb Weston. The use of the water is still in negotiations and is awaiting state approval, said Power County Commissioner Ron Funk.

Lamb Weston is in the midst of a $90 million expansion. It also just announced another $415 million expansion to the facility. Funk said the company as looking for water for that second expansion…

