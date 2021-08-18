Duane Harvey Isaak of American Falls went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Born to Raymond and Esther Isaak on April 19, 1959 in Rupert, a loving son, brother, and uncle, Duane will be greatly missed by all. He was dedicated and committed to his church, family, farm, and friends.

Duane possessed a kind heart and inexplicable patience that touched everyone he encountered. Daily, he worked along-side his family, managing the cattle, admiring the crops as they grew, and proudly sharing the fruits of his labor. To his family on the farm, he was known to help anyone who came calling in need, dropping his task and making theirs his most important.

For numerous years Duane served as the Chairman of Warm Creek Irrigation Board and provided leadership on all irrigation issues. He also served as a board member for the American Falls Christian Fellowship for nearly 15 years.

Physically strong and always willing to help, Duane had the tools for any job. He spent countless hours helping with repairs and improvements at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, where he served in multiple capacities and audio technician. There wasn’t a moment that passed where he wasn’t thinking about what he could do to help the church. He was dedicated to his faith and absolutely loved his church.

Duane was the epitome of a family man taking care of everyone around him. He spent much of his free time from the farm to take care of his grandmother, Jennie Osborn, his aunt, Lois Thomas, and his mother, Esther. He portrayed a respect and kindness in how he treated everyone he encountered.

Survivors include his mother, Esther of American Falls; brother, LaMar (Violet) of American Falls; a niece, RaNae (Ron Patberg) Isaak of Columbus, Indiana; a nephew, Conrad (Adriane) Isaak of American Falls; and a great-nephew Asher Isaak of American Falls.

Duane now joins his father Raymond in heaven.

Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 12, at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The funeral service was Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at American Falls Christian Fellowship, with Pastor Steve Isaak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Falls Christian Fellowship Church Building Improvement Fund, sent directly to the church at 329 Harrison Street, American Falls, ID 83211.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.