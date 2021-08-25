Bo Knittel claims Kentco golf title

Bo Knittel claimed first place in the Kentco Golf Tournament held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, on the American Falls Golf Course.

Knittel shots rounds of 61 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday for a two day total of 130. Capturing second place gross in the championship flight was Brock Buffat with scores of 68-65—133.

On the net side of the championship…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!