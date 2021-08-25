Jesse Whipkey, 76

Jesse William Allen Whipkey, 76, of Springfield, passed away, Aug. 10, 2021 at his home.

Jesse was born Aug. 5, 1945 in Campwood, TX, to William Allen Whipkey and Mary Elizabeth Holder Whipkey.

Jesse was raised in Aberdeen, ID, and attended schools there. He served his country in the United States Army, serving in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam.

On Sept. 29, 1972 he married June Alice Oman in Austin, TX.

Jesse worked as a mechanic and a carpenter.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and searching for arrowheads on the desert.

Jesse is survived by his wife, June Whipkey of Springfield; and sister, Stiney Fort of Luling, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Whipkey; and siblings, Tom, Georgia, Marge, and Patsy.

No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home, Blackfoot.

