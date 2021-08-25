Lamb Weston officials outline new plant plans, get reduction in taxes by county commission

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Commissioners gave Lamb Weston a significant tax break to promote the construction of a new, $4.25 million new potato processing facility the company plans on building directly behind the current structure near American Falls.

The commissioners met with Lamb Weston vice president over taxes Mark Wynn and with plant manager Jon Schutte on Thursday, Aug. 19. The two gave an overview of the current projects happening at Lamb Weston and the new project before outlining what they would like in tax savings. When the new project is finished, the plant will be the largest plant owned by…

