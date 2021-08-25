Louise Stoddard Duffin, 88, returned to her Father in Heaven, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, with her family nearby.

Louise was born May 1, 1933, in Leota, UT, to Raymond Smith and Elna Jorgensen Stoddard. She had an older sister, Lorna.

She attended school in Roosevelt, UT, and Richland, WA, and graduated from Columbia High School in Richland in 1951. Louise went to Brigham Young University, where she met her future husband, Loraine Keith Duffin, at a dance. They were sealed together on Aug. 1, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They settled in Aberdeen until Keith was drafted into the United States Army, during the Korean War, for two years.

Louise lived with her mother in Richland while Keith was in the army, where she gave birth to their first baby, a boy. Stanley met his father for the first time at the age of 15 months.

When Keith returned, they again lived in Aberdeen, where they continued farming. They were blessed with five more children.

Louise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings, including Relief Society President, Y.W. President and a Temple Ordinance worker with her husband for 20 years in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved the Gospel, her Heavenly Father and her Savior Jesus Christ. They were a high priority in her life.

Louise lived a life of service. She found joy in giving of her love, time and means to others. Her family and friends were very important to her, and she loved and supported them throughout her life. Her love and devotion to them was evident in all that she did. Her generosity to others was apparent as she was one of the first to welcome newcomers to the area with a smile and a helping hand. Louise loved their family vacations, camping and seeing the sights. She also enjoyed the trips that they took with their friends.

She had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats and kittens. Her rose bushes brought her much happiness each summer. She enjoyed flying with Keith as members of the ‘Flying Farmers’ association. They made lasting friendships with this group.

Louise served her community by helping with the cancer drives, the blood drives, the PTA, the election day voting and as a Brownie scout leader.

Louise is survived by: her husband of 69 years, Loraine Keith Duffin; her children, Stanley (Joanne) Duffin of Boise, Christine (Bart) Wride of Aberdeen, Raymond (Chris) Duffin of Aberdeen, Karen (Steve) Mecham of Clovis, CA, Sandra (Brian) Permann of American Falls, and Janilee (Trent) Palmer of Aberdeen; 29 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Elna Stoddard and her sister, Lorna Davis.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen First Ward Chapel, 149 Central Ave, in Aberdeen. Interment was at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared and the service viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.