School district projects close to completion

The many construction projects the Aberdeen School District has been working on are getting close to being completed, according to superintendent Jane Ward.
The high school gym is completed and looks amazing. The wrestling room is close to being done. The greenhouse is progressing. The floor tile is placed in the sports complex commons and the new district office area is being worked…
