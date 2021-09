Linda Gayle Brainard 64, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aberdeen building. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with interment following at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

