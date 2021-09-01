Shirley Lee

Shirley Laureen Lee died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her family after a short battle with leukemia.

Shirley Laureen Hastings was born to Gordon Russell Hastings and Betty Celia Nolin on Oct. 3, 1934, at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. She was second born in a family of four. Her family moved to Spokane, WA, where she met Parley Lewis Lee. They were married on Sept. 28, 1951, in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. They had 10 children and worked hard to raise and provide for their large family.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She served a mission with her husband in the Cebu Philippines Mission and in the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed genealogy, making family books, crafting, gardening, reading, crocheting and most of all her family.

Shirley is survived by: her husband Parley; son Richard (Aura) Lee; daughter Kathy Lee; son Ronald (Alice) Lee; son Russell (Roxanne) Lee; daughter Karolyn (Jim) Ansel; daughter Kristine (Greg) Wilson; daughter Karen (Edgar) Woods; daughter Julie Lee; daughter Jodee (Kenneth) Burnham; son David (Trish) Lee; a brother James Hastings; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by: her parents Gordon and Betty; sisters Joan Carter and Dorothy Hastings; grandsons Johnny Isaak, Michael Burnham and Aaron Sawyer. A special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice for taking excellent care of Shirley and her family. Nurses Marsha and Sage, thank you.

A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 650 Pocatello Avenue, American Falls, ID. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.