The Aberdeen High School soccer teams hosted Firth Thursday, Aug. 26. Both the girls’ and the boys’ teams lost to the Cougars.

The girls played first and fell 6-0. No stats were available from the game.

The boys’ lost 5-0. Jovanny Ramirez got a yellow card for a slide tackle. Aberdeen forwards had a few shots and didn’t…

