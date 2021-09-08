Connie Monsen

Connie Rae (Morris) Monsen, 84, of Boise, ID, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Connie was the fourth of four children born to David Marvin and Onetta Morris on June 27, 1937. She lived her early years in Kemmerer and Sage, WY.

At the age of two, the family moved to American Falls where she resided for the next 15 years.

Connie married LaVoyne Parrish on Nov. 12, 1955 and resided in Aberdeen. They had three beautiful children: Linda Lee, Damron Stanley, and Lisa Rae. LaVoyne and Connie were later divorced.

On June 24, 1978 Connie and Dee Monsen were married in Missoula, MT. Connie was an avid golfer. In retirement Connie and Dee lived the dream in Chandler, AZ, with a home on the ninth hole of a beautiful golf course for many years, with great memories of so many wonderful friends.

Connie is survived by children Linda Annen (James), Damron Parrish (Suzann), Lisa Parrish (Angie Ferguison), stepchildren Russell Monsen (Alta), Ryan Monsen (Lecia), Michael Monsen (Stephanie), and, 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Alice Fischer (Dan Thomsen).

She is preceded in death by husband Dee Monsen, parents David Marvin and Onetta Morris, and sisters Toni Tyler, Nadine Schritter, and Marvelle Harwood.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents of Garden Plaza of Valley View Retirement Community, where Connie enjoyed the last few years of her life.

Funeral services were held Saturday Sept. 4, at the LDS Church in Aberdeen, ID. A viewing was held at 9 a.m., funeral services at 10 a.m., with graveside services and luncheon following.

Services were handled by Davis Rose Mortuary & Monuments. Condolences may be expressed, and memories shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.