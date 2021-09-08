Our dear sweet wife, aunt, mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma and friend, Ilona Dianne Kidd May, has gone home to her Heavenly Parents, her son David, her mother Elizabeth, her father Fern, and a host of other people whose life she has blessed while she was on this earth.

Her sweet smile and kindness are what we will remember. She had no enemies and loved everyone she met unconditionally. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her extended family beyond the veil. She was always doing genealogy to seek out and get to know her loved ones.

Dianne May was born June 17, 1940 and grew up in Ashton and Pocatello until she was married to her sweetheart, Jon May, in 1960. They raised six girls and a boy in Rockland, ID, except for a few years spent in Pocatello. She loved art, music, and genealogy but mostly her grandkids and great-grandkids. Later in life she decided to expand her knowledge and went to LDS Business College and earned a degree in computer science in 1997 – also winning the outstanding student award. She worked at DMS as a software support company in Pocatello until she retired.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott Kidd, and her son, David Jon May.

She is survived by her husband, Jon William May; and her daughters, Connie May, Melissa May, Maria Harris, Sarah May, Amy May and Kalani May; siblings, Colleen Kidd Lancaster, Terry Kidd (Gloria), Lynn Kidd (Judy), Jack Kidd, John Kidd (Barbara), Kevin Kidd (Kathy), Wendy Kidd Howell; and 15 grandkids and six great-grandkids and one on the way.

The visitation was from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rockland Ward. The funeral followed at 3 p.m. and the interment was at 4 p.m. The funeral was streamed at www.davisrosemortuary.com. To share memories or condolences visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.