Jennifer Wahlen will participate in Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho program Oct. 1 and 2

Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman Jennifer Wahlen will join with other high school senior girls from across the state for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at The Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Participants will compete for $30,200 in college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2022.

The program is open to the public and tickets will be sold at the door for $15, provided the seating limit has not been exceeded…

