Linda Brainard passed from this life, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. She passed away at the age of 64 due to complications of a blood clot in her lung.

Linda was born to Myron and Elizabeth Lewis on June 14, 1957 in Rexburg, ID. She was the youngest of four children. She was born on Flag Day, which was always special for her because she thought everyone was celebrating her birthday with her as they were putting flags in their yard.

She grew up in Rexburg and was lucky enough to have her home directly across the street from Smith Park. She spent a semester of high school in Hawaii before graduating from Madison High School in 1975. Hawaii always held a special place in her heart.

Linda married David Brainard on June 17, 1989 and together they created a home in Aberdeen, ID. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

She was fortunate enough to be a stay-at-home mom, her children were her pride and joy. After her children started school she enjoyed working as a substitute teacher in the Aberdeen and American Falls school districts, driving truck during the potato and sugar beet harvests, working for Amalgamated Sugar Company as a Scale Master, and working for the Blackfoot swimming pool.

Linda was artistic and had completed many needlepoint pieces. She was musical, playing both piano and organ. Given the chance she would have swam daily. Her favorite self-indulgence was to pamper her feet with a pedicure and a good foot rub.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved the Primary and Cub Scout programs. She met the requirements and was beaded for Wood Badge; she also received ‘Den Committee Member of the Year’ for the Bing-Pow Scout District.

Linda truly enjoyed serving others, but her true calling came as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother spending time enjoying and laughing in their company. She was a proud grandmother to two grandchildren and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third grandchild due in October.

Linda is survived by her husband David Brainard of Aberdeen, ID; daughter Alison Jensen (Chad Mills) of Pocatello, ID; son Byron (Lindsay) Brainard of Idaho Falls; sisters Eileen and Carolyn Lewis of Salt Lake City, UT; and brother Richard (Shawna) Lewis of Rexburg, ID.

Visitation was from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aberdeen building. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m., with interment following at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.