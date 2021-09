The Rockland High School football team picked up a win in its first game of the season, beating out Camas County 54-20 on Friday, Aug. 27. Junior quarterback Gavin Permann had an especially strong game, connecting with several receivers and moving the ball down the field.

Their offense was really strong throughout the game, and while their defense lagged at the…

