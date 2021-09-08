Tamra Jo Corbridge, born July 22, 1949, to Newell Dale Corbridge and Betty Jo Spracher, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the age of 72 after having a stroke while in the nursing home in American Falls, ID.

She was baptized in the LDS Church at age 8. She graduated high school in 1968 with perfect attendance from American Falls High School. She went to the LDS Temple many times to be baptized for the dead and received her own endowments in the Idaho Falls Temple on Nov. 14, 1978. She graduated all four years of seminary in American Falls. She taught Sunday school (five year olds) for 12 years. She also worked in the Relief Society, nursery, the ward library, and was also a Relief Society teacher for several years.

She enjoyed doing many spectacular family album scrapbooks. She also enjoyed doing embroidery work, and she completed a four-year art course and enjoyed using various drawing methods including painting and pastels.

Her caregiving nature began to blossom at an early age while caring for various children under several circumstances. Her caregiving then extended later in her years to care for both her father and her mother while still living at home. After her father’s passing, she became the acute caregiver to her mother for nine years, and then again for her home teacher, Virgil Hunter, shortly after his beloved wife passed away.

She tremendously enjoyed caring for Virgil for almost 10 years and loved helping him prepare for his yearly holiday decorations that the entire community adored. She also helped him entertain at his various piano events, including singing along with him on occasions.

She was preceded in death by her father on Oct. 20, 1990, and her mother on Aug. 18, 1999. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Davis Corbridge Sr.; her sister Sheryl Dale Corbridge Burt; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our deep gratitude to all that have helped Tammy through the last many years in anyway. She loved and appreciated it very much as we do.

Per her wishes there will not be a viewing. Family and friends were invited to join for a graveside service held at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, ID, on Friday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.

“END OF CONSTRUCTION, TO BE CONTINUED…”