December 15, 1938 – August 31, 2021

James Thomas Tibor (Tim) was born in Dickinson, ND, to Thomas and Minnie Tibor. The family moved to American Falls, ID, in 1939 and Jim attended school there and graduated high school in 1957. He graduated from Idaho State University with a major in Engineering Management in 1962.

He came to Alaska in 1963 to work for the Alaska Department of Highways on the Parks Highway bridge over the Susitna River. He weathered the 1964 earthquake at the bridge project and then was assigned to road recovery projects on Kodiak Island.

He worked for GHEMM Company Construction in Fairbanks beginning in 1966 until 1973. He then was hired by University of Alaska Anchorage Facilities Planning and Construction and transferred to Anchorage in 1973. He managed many projects including the construction of the Consortium Library, Fine Arts building, student housing, and a number of projects at Valdez and Homer. He retired in 1998 as Acting Associate Vice-Chancellor of Facilities and Campus Services.

He was proud that out of all his high school classmates, he was the only one that had farmed with a team of horses. While single, he traveled extensively to Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

He married Anstice Munroe at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Fairbanks on Dec. 21, 1968. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his two sons. Anstice and he loved dancing and travel. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, the Sons of Norway, and the Czech Society.

He is survived by his wife, Anstice; son Tom and Onni, grandchildren Gavin and Giselle; son Mike and Alexis, granddaughters Maggie and Emily; daughter Suzie, grandchildren Lilly and Matthias; sisters Pat Calanni, Karen and Hamp Jenkins; and brothers John and Loretta Tibor, and Jerry and Jane Tibor.

Funeral Mass was at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Anchorage on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m.