Thanks for Aberdeen Daze help

Dear Editor,

Aberdeen Senior Citizen Center would like to thank all the people who helped us “Create a Canvas.” A special thank you goes to Iain Schneider, Mike Brien, Ericka and Joe Ingersoll.

Thanks to all who participated in the project. “Aberdeen has wonderful talent”

First place went to Rainee Blik, second to Jessica Schritter and third place went to Lisa Porter.

The paintings are on display at Snyd’s Glass and the senior citizen center.

Thanks again for all of you. Aberdeen is such a great place to live.

Aberdeen Senior Citizen board members