Aberdeen city will keep Wahlen Field as a city park

Council agrees to contract law enforcement with Bingham County

After hearing statements from three Aberdeen area residents, Aberdeen city council members decided to rescind the order to purchase the church ball field and make Wahlen Field into a housing area. Trustees present at the meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, were Diane Hernandez, Karalee Krehbiel, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer with Brian Schneider present via telephone.

Kirk Wahlen thanked the city council, the community, parents and coaches for their service in coaching and upkeep on Wahlen Field. City parks are a gathering place in Aberdeen. The grass and trees took many years to get to this point. Ferris Wahlen donated the piece of ground to be use…

