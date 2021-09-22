David Halverson

David Edwin Halverson, 60, passed away of natural causes on Monday, Sept. 13. He was born on July 31, 1961, in Kennewick, WA. He grew up in American Falls, ID, and graduated from American Falls High School.

He worked 42 years with American Falls School District, working in many different capacities, including information technology. He knew and served several generations of children. He also worked part-time at Rockland Pharmacy for many years.

David loved art, and was a sculptor, painter and graphic artist. On the side, he worked as a professional photographer. He loved to share his many works of art.

A celebration of life is planned in the next few weeks.

A million times we’ve thought of you.

A million times we cry.

If our love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life we loved you daily.

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place

No one could ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

The day God took you home,

Amen

Rest in Peace our best friend and brother forever and amen!!!

Sept. 13, 2021

-Christy

He loved the American Falls community as much as the community loved him back.