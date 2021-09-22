Donna Mae Corbridge, 91, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at her home in Aberdeen, ID, surrounded by her family.

Donna was born Sept. 26, 1929 in Belle Fourche, SD, to John Merideth and Lavera Lillian Limbach Hantz.

She attended schools in Illinois and in Belle Fourche, SD. She has lived the past 70 years in Aberdeen.

On March 22, 1950, Donna married Lorin Armond Corbridge in Elko, NV. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 28, 1964.

Donna worked in the Sweet Shop in Aberdeen in her younger years. Together with her husband Lorin, and her brother-in-law and his wife, they owned and operated the Transport Inn in American Falls and for many years she worked cutting meat for Treasure’s Custom Pack in Aberdeen. She was also an Avon Lady for many years, a job which she loved. She loved the many friends she got to visit with on a regular basis.

Donna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her earlier years she worked with the cub scouts. She dedicated many hours to all of her Relief Society callings. She especially enjoyed doing her visiting teaching.

She was very talented at crocheting, making crafts of every kind, and she made the best peanut butter cookies around. She made many blankets, doilies and other pretties for everyone in the family. She and Lorin built a cabin in the mountains facing the Palisades Reservoir, a place where they loved to get away from it all in their retirement years. They entertained friends and family at their cozy cabin on many occasions. They loved taking their grandkids up there in the summer and spending time playing old records, card games and making flapjacks, cocoa and cookies daily. She loved tending to her flowers, garden and raspberries. She especially loved spending time with her family. To say she was a dedicated mother and grandmother would be an understatement. Her family was what she loved and lived for.

Donna is survived by her sons, Rick (Mary) Corbridge of Aberdeen and Rus (Rose) Corbridge of Pocatello; siblings Peggy (Milton) Willey of Aberdeen, Patricia Coburn of Grapevine, TX, Sharon Kudlock of Belle Fourche, SD, Wayne (Connie) Jones of Dodson, MT, and Lori Forbes of Glasgow, MT; five grandchildren, Ericka (Jeremy) Ziebarth, Wendy (Jared) Bunderson, Josh (Allison) Corbridge, Johnny (Cindy) Corbridge and Monica (Nathan) Perez; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Lorin Corbridge; her parents; siblings Ruth Hantz, Shirley Hantz and JoAnn Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Bridger and Olivia.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the Aberdeen 1st Ward Chapel, 149 West Central. The family met with friends starting at 9:30 until time of services at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Interment was in the Springfield Cemetery. The service can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/93774027662.

