Emergency services chief recommends keeping compensated volunteers for ambulance district

District looking for staff, volunteers

In the face of decreasing volunteer emergency personnel, a state study has recommended that Power County EMS switch to only using a full- and part-time paid staff.

However, Emergency Medical Services Chief Di Jones told the Power County Commissioners in their meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, that having a volunteer force has worked well for Power County, and without volunteers, Power County could not maintain the same ambulance services. Without volunteers, they would need to go the taxpayers to ask for a bigger budget. Her recommendation was to keep volunteers at the ambulance district. The commissioners accepted her recommendations.

The trained volunteers are compensated, with a stipend per shift and per call they go out on, not per hour like other staff. Under the plan that Jones presented to the commissioners…

