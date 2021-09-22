Lawana Coppock

Lawana Rae Coppock, 66, American Falls, ID, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. She was born in Blackfoot, ID, to Junior and Elona Tubbs. She married Gary Coppock and they had one son Jason.

Lawana is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Jason Coppock; daughter-in-law Chassiddy Bowman; granddaughter Skylee Dawn Coppock; sisters, Debra Cooper, Deanna Childers (Shaun), and Lynette Tubbs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.