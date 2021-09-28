Hospital’s beds full with COVID cases

The Power County Hospital is diverting new patients to other hospitals, said Hospital Administrator Dallas Clinger on Wednesday, Sept. 22. At the time of writing, the hospital is at capacity. The hospital has the staff to care for seven patients, and six of the seven at the hospital have COVID-19.

Idaho as a state has reverted to crisis standards of care because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the crisis standards of care, hospitals must make…

