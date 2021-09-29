AFHS football wins homecoming game

The American Falls High School football team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 17, winning against Parma 23-18 at the team’s homecoming game. It was rushing versus passing, as the Beavers chose to run the ball while Parma relied on passing for much of the game.

American Falls scored a touchdown in the first quarter and also…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!