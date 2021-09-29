Eldon Fillmore Carpenter passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 92, at the Veterans Hospital in Pocatello, ID. He was born April 4, 1929 to Adam Wilson and Orris Clements Carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keith (Lois) Carpenter, Charles (Bessie) Carpenter, Reid (Joyce) Carpenter, and Boyd (Ona) Carpenter, and also sisters, Lucille Carpenter, Irene (Odell) Ransom, Etta Mae (Val) Buttars. He is survived by a brother, Howard (Charlene) Carpenter, and a sister, Mary (Jim) Neilson.

Eldon was born and raised on a farm in Oxford, ID. He was the sixth child and the fourth son. He attended school in Oxford and Preston. As he became old enough to work the farm, the chores were never ending. Along with his dad and brothers they would milk the 18 cows by hand and put it in cans for the milk hauler. They raised about two acres of produce. A lot of work cultivating and planting. Eldon rode an old gray mare named Kit, pulling the cultivator while his dad guided it. When it was time to harvest, the produce was loaded up in the model A Ford and they would drive through Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Swan Lake and up to Downey until all the produce was sold.

Later in the summer it was working to put up the hay and harvest the wheat.

When they had spare time, he and his siblings played games together such as Hide and Seek, Ring around the rosy, Annie I over and anything else they could think of. Eldon spent a lot of time just riding the old gray Mare around the farm.

As his older brothers eventually started joining the services, the farm was getting too much for his dad to take care of so it was sold and they moved to Preston.

At the age of 18, Eldon joined the Army. After training he was stationed in Germany. He spent five and a half years there and then went stateside to Pennsylvania where he spent the rest of his nine years before being Honorably Discharged in 1957.

After returning home he went to work for Allied Van Lines driving truck for several years, driving all over the United States and parts of Canada. He then worked at Del Monte in Franklin, ID, and also J.R. Simplot. After that he moved to American Falls where he retired.

Eldon was an active part of the community for the remainder of his 32 years in the area. He was a kind-hearted, compassionate man, and was always taking care of other people. He was known for helping the women of his neighborhood wash windows, garden, and anything that needed a little extra muscle. He was very loved by the many people he served. He loved to walk, and was typically seen carrying groceries and going for walks throughout the town.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the scouting program, and assisted frequently with the missionaries. He was always eager and willing to serve in any capacity. He lived a life of genteelness, service and love. He was a great conversationalist, and many people would stop by to chat with him on his porch.

Eldon was an avid gardener and could grow anything. His plants were well tended, and his garden bountiful. He would share his produce with all of his neighbors. Eldon loved country western music, and played the harmonica. He enjoyed watching western movies, and again, anything with good music. Some of his all time favorites were bubblegum, playing solitaire, Jenga, Pepsi, pizza and flowers. He was a truly remarkable individual and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Eldon was 92 years old when he passed away. His funeral was held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He was buried in Preston, ID, with full military honors.