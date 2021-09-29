SW QA Automated Tester (Pocatello, ID). Interpret business reqts, devel, execute SW test scripts, report bugs, make recos for resolution. Bachelor’s Bus Admin, Informatics, MIS,

S or related; in depth knowledge of: Java; C#; PHP; SQL Server; Power BI; Rally; Git; Jenkins; Visual Studio; Guidewire Insurance Suites; Data Analytics; PowerShell Scripting. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cvr ltr, CV to Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Dr., Pocatello, ID 83201

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!