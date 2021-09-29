SW QA Automated Tester (Pocatello, ID). Interpret business reqts, devel, execute SW test scripts, report bugs, make recos for resolution. Bachelor’s Bus Admin, Informatics, MIS,
S or related; in depth knowledge of: Java; C#; PHP; SQL Server; Power BI; Rally; Git; Jenkins; Visual Studio; Guidewire Insurance Suites; Data Analytics; PowerShell Scripting. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cvr ltr, CV to Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Dr., Pocatello, ID 83201
