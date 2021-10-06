Exercise control over internet use

Dear Editor:

I know our school buildings cost lots of money and I well know that our janitorial staff works hard at cleaning and upkeep. The school vandalism is disheartening, but let’s not fool ourselves as to influences. The communications industry rakes in billions of dollars marketing electronic devices to children and young people, and adults exercise little to no control over children’s access to the internet and “social media”.

What happens? Young minds at the most impressionable age constantly feed upon transgender propaganda, filth, personal slander and malicious suggestions. The results? Thousandfold increase in girls who think they can be boys (or vice versa), increase in young people spiraling into suicidal depression, and acts of malicious vandalism in our schools. Poison cannot be mainlined into the imagination’s bloodstream and be harmless.

Responsible adults, parents and others as well, must step up to the plate and exercise control over what our children and young people take in.

Monty Ledford