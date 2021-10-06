Robert “Bob” Cox of American Falls, ID, passed away at home with his wife, Gail, by his side on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the age of 69.

Bob was born April 8, 1952 in American Falls to Glen and Ida Fae Cox. He married his high school sweetheart Gail on Sept 24, 1971. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on the day he passed away. They were blessed with four beautiful children: Curtis Ray, who passed away at the age of 3 1/2 years, Ashley, Amber and Chad. Bob has always been so proud of each one of his children and all of their accomplishments. His whole life revolved around his family.

When he passed, he was welcomed on the other side by his son Curtis, his father Glen Cox, father-in-law Howard Gibson and grandparents, aunts, uncles and two nephews.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Gail; daughter Ashley (Jared) Hall; daughter Amber (Tim) Titus; son Chad (Stacy) Cox; nine grandchildren, Addy (Trey) Dill, Easton, Macy Hall, Tayvree, McCoy, Evie Titus, Sienna, Sophia, Savanna Cox; his mother Ida Fae Cox; and siblings, Linda (Boyd) Olson, Larry (Stacey) Cox; mother-in-law Doris Gibson; brothers-in-law Steve (Glenda) Gibson, Todd (Julie) Gibson; sister Jackie (Scott) Axline; and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing for friends and family was from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – American Falls 3rd Ward, located at 650 Pocatello Ave., with Bishop Joel Beck officiating. Burial followed at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice and especially Marcia for the tender loving care she gave on a daily basis.

We would also like to thank Dr. Francisco, Jennifer Robinson, Rob Dye, all the caring chemo nurses and staff at Portneuf Cancer Center for the care they gave Bob over the past seven years.

