COVID cases jump dramatically in P.C.

According to a press release from the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department, COVID-19 cases took a dramatic turn for the worse in the week of Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 4. The health department said during that week, it confirmed 17 new cases in Power County. Another 62 people also tested positive for the virus in Power County with cases that were not confirmed by the health department, for a total of…

