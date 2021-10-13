John Medema

John Michael Medema, age 35, was called home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his residence in Pocatello, ID.

John was born in Norfolk, VA, on July 13, 1986, to Michelle Prudhomme and Michael Medema. At the time of his passing, John was employed by Lamb Weston and during his limited time, John made numerous friends and touched every heart he came in contact with as he did throughout the entirety of his life.

Anyone that knew John knew half of his heart belonged to Idaho and the other in Illinois. John had countless hobbies and interests including Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, hiking, snowboarding, fishing, golfing, and was always the life of the party.

John is survived by: his grandparents, Maureen and Jack Medema of Schaumburg, IL; his father, Michael Medema, also of Schaumburg; his children, Bryce and Sadie; sisters, Kaley Palomares (Ulises) of American Falls and Marria Gabriel of American Falls; as well as a great number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins in both Illinois and Idaho.

John is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joan and Pete Prudhomme, and his mother, Michelle Prudhomme Hardy.

Memorial services for John were at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. with gravesite services following. There was a dinner/potluck shortly after the gravesite services at St. John’s.

We probably missed many people, but the newspaper can’t offer four pages to include all those John impacted.