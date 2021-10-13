Kenneth R. Toews, 88, passed away peacefully while residing in American Falls, ID, on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Ken was a thoughtful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ken was known for his wood working skills that included fenestrated scroll saw work and furniture making, as well as general carpentry.

He was an avid baseball player and fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition, Ken enjoyed bowling in his younger years but, once he picked up golf, he became an avid participant and formidable opponent of the game. He had five hole-in-ones at the American Falls Golf Course. Ken was also an avid big game hunter.

Ken was born in Mountain Lake, MN on April 6, 1933. The son of Pastor Rudolf J. and Martha S. Toews. After his Dad sold the farm so Ken could go to college, his family moved to Nebraska and, from there, to Oklahoma. He graduated from Kingwood High School (Kingwood, OK), attended college for one year and then served in the United States Army (1953 to 1955) and the Army Reserves (1961). Afterward, he moved to the Aberdeen/American Falls area where he took up work farming and carpentry before gaining employment with the Power County Highway District, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 1998 of which the last 25 years were in management positions.

In 1963, Ken happened into the Rockland Pharmacy for something cold to drink when he spotted “a young, attractive lady” who waited on him. She went by the name “Cris” (Viola E. Grischkowsky) and they were married on June 22, 1966. They were married for 52 years before she passed away in 2018. Ken, a born-again Christian, attended and worshipped at the Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church (LCMC).

Ken is survived by: his step-children, Dr. Jerry D. Johnson (wife Dr. Catherine D. Johnson), Andre B. Williams (wife Brenda); Dan Humeston (son-in-law by step-daughter Kelly D., deceased 2019); grandchildren, Dr. Jessica C. Bright (MD, MAJ USAF husband Jacob MAJ USAF), Dr. Jennifer C. Johnson, Ashley M. Schwager (husband Erik), Beau Dunbar (wife Casie), Tera Jacobson (husband John), Gavin Williams, and James Huisenga; great-grandsons Brandon Jacobson, Karter Dunbar and Jax Schwager; and sister Eleanor Blue (husband Karl); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service and reception (following interment) was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2:30 p.m., with a viewing at 2 p.m. at the Willow Bay Baptist Church, 246 Lee Street, American Falls, ID. Interment occurred at the Falls View Cemetery, American Falls. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.