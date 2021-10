Ezra Hubbard with the Rockland High School boys’ cross country team took seventh place in Pocatello at the Bob Conley Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 7, and on the girls’ side, Kamber Smith took sixth place. Hubbard ran the race in 16:53.2. Smith ran the race in 19:50.6….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!