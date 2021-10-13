Viola Keas

Viola (Judd) Keas, was born April 15, 1930 and passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Her husband Roy M. Keas passed away in American Falls on May 19, 1999.

They had two children: Patricia (Keas) Johnson, married to Dan Johnson, and Mark Keas, married to Pat (Chantry) Keas. Viola also had three grandchildren: Jeff Johnson, Christie Johnson and Marnie Miller-Keas; as well as one great-grandchild, Desmond Miller Keas Nieman, age six. All children and grandchildren live in Spokane, WA.

Viola was born in Burley, ID, to Blanche and Ernest Clinton and was the last of six sisters (Viola, Geneva, Donna, Marjorie, Rhea and Wanda) as well as one brother Robert, to pass away.

Vi and Roy lived in American Falls for many years, indeed Viola continued to live in American Falls for five years following Roy’s passing then moved to Spokane, WA, where her two children and grandchildren live. Both Viola and Roy loved to fish and camp together. They are together again in the comfort of our Father’s embrace.