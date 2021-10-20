Falls View Cemetery’s surveyed plots runs low, asks for additional levy to survey more

The Falls View Cemetery in American Falls is asking voters to help fund an expansion. The election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, will decide if the cemetery taxing district can increase its levy by $77,500 a year.

The cemetery is running out of room, said sexton Chester Taylor. The cemetery has land to develop for more plots, but they will need additional funding to survey the plots, plant grass and create roads.

Additionally, the cemetery needs more money for maintenance. The current roads also need resurfaced, and the cemetery would like to drill …

