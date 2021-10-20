HUGE PRIVATE ESTATE SALE!

2735 LAKESIDE LANE, AMERICAN FALLS

(1.5 miles past AF dam toward Aberdeen. Signs posted!)

10/21-24th

Thurs: 4-6, Friday and Saturday: 9-3, Sunday: 10-2

Cash or Venmo only

Large boathouse/shop filled with equipment (riding lawn mower, motorized weed mower, snow blower, chain saws, leaf blower, compressor, painting supplies, wheel borrows), power and hand tools, ladders, insulation, fuel containers. Knife collection, brass sextant, brass compass. Sports and camping equipment, solar panels, food and water storage, extension cords, fishing poles and equipment, old freezer, antique oak USPS sorting table, wooden boxes, butane patio torches, patio furniture, sewing machine, cast iron cookware, dehydrator, new mailbox and much more!!

Lakefront home filled with furniture (white leather couch, antique buffet, antique china hutch, tables, computer desk, rocking chairs, king size bed, chime clocks, bookcases, lamps), custom made deck furniture, multimedia equipment (2 flat screen smart tv’s with attached sound systems and surround sound speakers, nearly new Dell laptop computer, keyboard, printer, and speakers). Huge spotting scope, many binoculars, etc. Master crafted oak dresser and matching bed tables, patio furniture. Kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer. Large set of dishes, flatware and glassware, linens, Crystal and silver pieces, interesting artifacts collected from world travel. Lots of art (Ducks Unlimited stamped pieces, Bev Doolittle, pieces from local and regional artists). Men’s clothing, boots, hats, Women’s clothing, jewelry. Interesting collectibles and much, much more!

