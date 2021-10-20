November 1926 to October 2021

Jessie Florine Bales Howell of American Falls, ID, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, peacefully at her home encircled by family after a brief illness at the age of 94.

Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Howell, Jr.; her parents, Walter and Rebecca Ropp; her brothers, Lynn and Willard Bales; her sister, Flora Mae McCormmick; and one great-grandson, Stratton Bruderer.

Jessie is survived by her children, Leslie (Janiel), Craig (Carmelo), Chris (Kit) and Bryon (Marcy). She was blessed to always be surrounded by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also opened her home to other children including Annette Bales Wylie, Mike Bales and Vickie (Wheeler) Fullmer.

Jessie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Falls 4th Ward, 650 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID. Another viewing was from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, with the funeral at 2 p.m. Interment was at the Aberdeen City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared, and the funeral viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.