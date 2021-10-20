Troy P. Moss

Troy Pierce Moss, age 71, who was a walking “service opportunity waiting to happen,” took a direct hit and succumbed from the deadly double coronavirus (Covid-19) and pneumonia Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Nashville (TN) VA Medical Center where he had been in ICU for approximately a week.

Born to amazing parents, Norman and Lola Moss, of Rockland, ID, on June 15, 1950, Troy grew up in a home filled with love and nine siblings.

His childhood days were spent learning how to read, how to serve others, and that hard work was “good for the soul.” And the Idaho farming/ranching life presented multiple opportunities.

Reminiscing about his memories of his father, Troy wrote: Our Dad started teaching his children to work hard early in life. We boys were barely old enough to reach the tractor pedals when we would be expected to be out farming with him. One time we were loading hay near the Four Roads area of Fall Creek and while throwing the bales, I felt a lizard run up my pant leg. Another time when I was getting ready to weed, I got my arm next to the tractor starting motor and received a “zing” that knocked me completely off the tractor.

Troy’s parents also taught him the gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraged him in school, though much of the time was spent pulling pranks on teachers and fellow students with his best friend Terry Rawson, whom he considered his true brother. In high school, he and Terry helped manage the Rockland school student sports teams, and Troy held various student body leadership positions.

After he graduated from Rockland High in May 1968, Troy worked for neighboring farmers and sheep ranchers, and also helped his parents with their Mosses’ Scattered Acres farming enterprise and coal hauling business.

Troy attended BYU-Idaho (then Ricks College) briefly where he focused on business administration courses before being drafted as an artilleryman into the Vietnam War. Following basic training, he was sent to airborne parachute jump school at Fort Benning, GA. Troy then attended Ranger School and served the remainder of his time in the An Khe area of Vietnam (January-August 1971) as an Airborne Ranger in C Co/75th Infantry, what would later become the famed 75th Ranger Regiment.

On July 14, 1971, when Troy sustained severe war injuries, his mother had had a strong premonition all that day that something was wrong with him. In addition to major skull damage, he lost his left eye and all of the bones in his feet were shattered.

Enduring surgery after surgery and countless hours of rehabilitation therapy, he spent many lonely days recovering in various VA hospitals in the U.S. over the course of several years. Although he was told he would never walk again, he ignored that negative prognosis and doggedly pursued his goals to prove them wrong. He did eventually regain his mobility and surprised all of his medical doctors. Although the military classified Troy as permanently disabled and he spent the remainder of his life in constant pain, he maintained a positive attitude and persevered, trying to lift others around him instead of dwelling on his challenges. Among his military honors are a Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device, an Air Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, and a Purple Heart.

In 1972, Troy married Sheryl Jean Taylor, whom he had met while attending Ricks College, and they had one son, Michael Robert (Moss) Greensides, born in 1973. Troy and Sheryl later divorced and son Michael was adopted by Sheryl’s next husband Ron Greensides.

A couple of years later Troy’s brother Kay and sister-in-law Marsha set him up on a blind date with their friend Marcia Seamons of North Logan, UT. After a short engagement, they married in July 1974 and Troy moved to Logan. Approximately one year later they moved to their newly constructed home in Smithfield, UT, and during the ensuing years welcomed six wonderful children. But life’s sunny skies went dark in 1982 when their little daughter Holly, age two, died of spinal meningitis, and the pain of that loss had many repercussions. He and Marcia eventually divorced in 1995, and Troy moved to Park Valley, UT, and later to Arizona.

However, Troy plugged along and widened his circle again, and life took on a brighter forecast. Always one who was willing to help others and “give the shirt off his back,” he looked around and found numerous ways to serve his family members. He frequently visited his siblings for weeks at a time and took care of their home repairs and DIY projects. People at various Home Depot locations knew him on a first-name basis. And family members were always asking when he could come again.

After several years, Troy’s thoughts turned to the hope of finding love again. He excitedly shared his new eHarmony.com pastime which he planned to use to find a mate with compatible interests. His desire was achieved when his heart was captivated by Donna Riggins, of Chattanooga, TN. Troy and Donna’s friendship blossomed and they married in July 2005. This past July they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. After residing the first six years of their marriage in Chattanooga, they moved to nearby Ooltewah, TN.

Donna and Troy have been devout Christians and very active in the City Church of Chattanooga. Troy was a strong advocate of the Kairos prison ministry and spent five years in this dedicated work. These events began with a 3-1/2 day weekend and dozens of freshly baked cookies. And while munching on cookies, a treat the inmates seldom if ever enjoyed, Troy helped teach them about Jesus Christ and about His great depth of love for them. He also spent endless hours each week helping at The Samaritan Center on Lee Highway to sort and prepare the items donated for sale in an attempt to provide for the needy.

Troy also was a one-stop dispensary of napkins, toothpicks, Certs/Life Savers, but most of all, flashlights, some 30 plus.

In addition to the joys he experienced with his family, children, and grand- and great-grandchildren, Troy enjoyed many interests: hunting; guns; military history; reading good fiction novels by such writers as Louis L’Amour, Tom Clancey, Clive Cussler, and Lee Child; action movies; nature; family reunions; “fun” times; and timeshare vacations, among others. His two other passions were aviation and farming equipment.

Troy will be missed for his “Russian chicken,” his Dutch oven BBQ, his laughter, his smile, his ability to be positive in the face of despair, his never-ending service to others, his light, his warmth, his never giving up on his children even during their times of trouble, hearing “What can I do for you?”, and most of all, his famous hugs.

At his passing, Troy was happily reunited with his little two-year-old daughter Holly after almost 40 years apart and many other loved ones, including his parents, Norman and Lola Moss, and brothers, Kay, Newell, Bruce, Terry (Rawson), and Travis.

Troy is survived by: his wife Donna Riggins Moss of Ooltewah, TN; his former wife, Marcia Seamons Moss of Logan, UT; and their children, Janalyn Bair (Brandon) of Richmond, UT; Kimberly Moss, Ron Tribe, and Jared Moss, Lindsay Meinders, both of Smithfield, UT; Andrea Mayhew, Cole, of Wilton, CT; and Matthew Moss, Hailey, of Logan, UT; and grandchildren, Shaylie Smith, and great-grandchild Hendrix, of Logan, UT; Diesel Moss of Cayce, SC; Ashton, Jetta, Finn, and Beckham of Wilton, CT; and Ella, Maximus, and Remington of Logan, UT; his son with Sheryl Jean Taylor, Robert Michael (Moss) Greensides of Tooele, UT, later adopted by Ron Greensides.

Troy’s wife, Donna Riggins Moss family includes her sons, Carl Riggins Jr. (Deborah) of Cherry Fork, OH; Chris Riggins, Seth Stever, of Nashville, TN; and Craig Riggins, Lisa, of Ooltewah, TN. Their children and grandchildren include Ian (Brittany) Riggins and children Ashton and Adalyn of Augusta, KY; Jacob Riggins of Clearwater, FL; and Cole, Jackson, and Luke of Ooltewah, TN.

His siblings: Brent Moss (Anita) of Rockland; Roseanna Moss and Gay Moss, both of Nibley, UT; Norla Moss of Sacramento, CA; and Charmayne Bouaziz of Logan, UT, as well as Jan (Kay) Moss of Smithfield, UT; Mary (Newell) Moss of Fairview, UT; Shauna (Bruce) Moss of Logan, UT; and Marilyn (Travis) Moss of Eugene, OR; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Troy’s services with military honors were scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET at the City Church of Chattanooga, 7122 Lee Highway, Chattanooga (TN). Burial will be at a later date at Chattanooga National Cemetery (TN).

Troy’s Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. MT at the Smithfield Youth Center, located at 25 North Main, Smithfield, UT, in the yellow building behind the Smithfield Library and next to the Summit Elementary School. Bring a potluck dish and celebrate.

Please share your thoughts and memories at: www.ChattanoogaValleyViewChapel.com. A link to participate virtually in Troy’s service will be provided on the above website, closer to service time.

Arrangements are by the Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory and Florist, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.