Betty Hensley, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Pocatello, ID, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Betty was born on Oct. 24, 1946, to Alfred and Margaret (Tauscher) Herrman in Pocatello. She was the second oldest child in a family of six kids.

Betty attended Saint Anthony Catholic School and finished her education at Pocatello High School. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and playing the piano. She also earned a belt in Taekwondo. However her love and greatest achievement was her family.

Betty met Ron Hensley in the spring of 1965, and later that year on Sept. 10, 1965 they were married. They had four children Joyce, Janet, Shirley, and Mike. They enjoyed many family camp outs and later on in her life she loved going on ATV rides with the whole family. Betty was a hard and dedicated worker over her many years of service at Eddy’s Bakery, Burgraff Construction, Heinz, and Walmart.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Ron Hensley, her parents, her sister Shirley, two brothers Alfred Jr. and John, and her grandson Travis.

She is survived by her children Joyce (Lolo) Luis of Pocatello, Janet (John) Glaittli of Reno, NV, Shirley (Ken) Hitesman of Pocatello, and Mike (Shauntel) Hensley of Pocatello, her brother Floyd (Jenny) Herrman of Blackfoot, ID, and a sister Fay (Ray) Johnson of Pocatello. She had several grandkids, great-grandkids, and one great-great-grandkid on the way. As well as many nieces, nephews, and many many friends and others who loved and will forever cherish their time with her.

As per Betty’s wishes there will be no formal services. There was a Celebration of Life at Betty’s home on Friday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. Please join us in celebrating the life of an amazing woman. Betty will be missed, forever remembered, and loved by all for eternity.